RAS LANUF, Libya, Sept 12 Forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi attacked the front gate of oil refinery 20 km outside the coastal town of Ras Lanuf on Monday, killing 15 guards and injuring two, witnesses said.

The refinery, called the "Ras Lanuf Factory for Production of Oil and Gas," was not fully operational. Around 60 staff were there when it was attacked overnight, witnesses being treated in hospital said.

(Reporting by Sherine El Madany)