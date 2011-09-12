* Refinery not fully operational, 220,000 bpd capacity
By Sherine El Madany
RAS LANUF, Libya, Sept 12 Forces loyal to
Muammar Gaddafi attacked the front gate of Libya's largest oil
refinery near the coastal town of Ras Lanuf on Monday, killing
15 guards and wounding two, witnesses said.
"About 14 to 15 trucks came in from the direction of
(Gaddafi-held) Sirte towards Ras Lanuf," said refinery worker
Ramadan Abdel Qader, who was shot in the foot during the
assault.
"We heard firing and shelling at around 9 in the morning
from Gaddafi loyalists," he told Reuters.
A Reuters reporter saw the dead bodies of 15 men with
gunshot wounds at a Ras Lanuf hospital where the injured were
being treated. Blood covered the floor.
Qader said he and his colleagues had been sleeping when the
pro-Gaddafi forces attacked the refinery.
The complex is controlled by Libya's National Transitional
Council, the de facto rulers of the country after a six-month
uprising ousted Gaddafi.
Called the "Ras Lanuf Factory for Production of Oil and
Gas," the refinery was not fully operational but has a potential
processing capacity of 220,000 barrels per day.
"It was Gaddafi militia -- maybe they were coming from the
desert," Abdalil Salah, an official in the interim oil ministry
told Reuters by telephone.
"There were some workers inside preparing and cleaning to
get ready to start up."
About 60 staff were there when it was attacked, witnesses
said.
"The aim of this attack was to scare the guards and the
fighters and hinder the production of oil," said Mohamed
el-Ferjany, an engineer at the refinery who was not present at
the attack.
The interim prime minister said on Sunday that NTC-held
facilities had begun producing oil, Libya's economic lifeblood,
output of which had been all but halted throughout the war.
He did not say where production had restarted but promised
that more of it would come online in the "near future".
Libyan oil firm the Arabian Gulf Oil Company (Agoco) said on
Monday it has restarted production at the eastern oilfield of
Sarir. Current output was 50,000 barrels per day, it said.
