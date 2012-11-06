(Adds quotes, details)

By Hadeel Al Shalchi

TRIPOLI Nov 6 Workers at western Libya's main oil refinery plan to shut down the plant to protest the government's weak grip on security, a spokesman said on Tuesday, after wounded civil war veterans blocked off the Zawiya facility to demand more compensation.

Refinery spokesman Essam al-Muntasir said employees would shut down the plant on Wednesday until the government provides adequate security to protect it from future demonstrations.

The announcement comes as operations resumed at the Zawiya Oil Refining Company following two days of demonstrations by wounded war veterans who blocked the refinery's entrance on Sunday and Monday, stopping employees going in and oil tankers leaving. The veterans were demanding better compensation from the government.

"Workers will stop operations at the refinery until the government makes a real plan to protect our buildings," the company spokesman said.

"It's unacceptable that every time a group is unhappy with something they hold up our work and hold demonstrations that paralyse our work."

A year after the overthrow of dictator Muammar Gaddafi, the central government has yet to rein in and disarm many of the militias who won the civil war. Gun battles between semi-official militias wounded five people in central Tripoli and another five in al-Khoms, 120 km east of the capital this week.

In Tripoli, long queues at petrol stations continued for a third day, as drivers filled up tanks in anticipation of trouble at the Zawiya refinery.

The Zawiya refinery, about 50 km (30 miles) west of Tripoli, has a capacity of 120,000 barrels per day and provides about 40 per cent of western Libya's fuel needs. (Reporting by Hadeel Al-Shalchi; Editing by Jon Hemming)