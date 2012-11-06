(Adds quotes, details)
By Hadeel Al Shalchi
TRIPOLI Nov 6 Workers at western Libya's main
oil refinery plan to shut down the plant to protest the
government's weak grip on security, a spokesman said on Tuesday,
after wounded civil war veterans blocked off the Zawiya facility
to demand more compensation.
Refinery spokesman Essam al-Muntasir said employees would
shut down the plant on Wednesday until the government provides
adequate security to protect it from future demonstrations.
The announcement comes as operations resumed at the Zawiya
Oil Refining Company following two days of demonstrations by
wounded war veterans who blocked the refinery's entrance on
Sunday and Monday, stopping employees going in and oil tankers
leaving. The veterans were demanding better compensation from
the government.
"Workers will stop operations at the refinery until the
government makes a real plan to protect our buildings," the
company spokesman said.
"It's unacceptable that every time a group is unhappy with
something they hold up our work and hold demonstrations that
paralyse our work."
A year after the overthrow of dictator Muammar Gaddafi, the
central government has yet to rein in and disarm many of the
militias who won the civil war. Gun battles between
semi-official militias wounded five people in central Tripoli
and another five in al-Khoms, 120 km east of the capital this
week.
In Tripoli, long queues at petrol stations continued for a
third day, as drivers filled up tanks in anticipation of trouble
at the Zawiya refinery.
The Zawiya refinery, about 50 km (30 miles) west of Tripoli,
has a capacity of 120,000 barrels per day and provides about 40
per cent of western Libya's fuel needs.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al-Shalchi; Editing by Jon Hemming)