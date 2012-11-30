TRIPOLI Nov 30 Western Libya's main refinery resumed operations on Friday after demonstrators shut it down for a day, a spokesman said.

Essam al-Muntasir of the Zawiya Oil Refining Company said employees were able to resume work and fuel trucks were able to leave the refinery.

A large crowd of demonstrating war veterans demanding government compensation prevented employees from entering the refinery on Thursday and fuel tanks from leaving. A similar protest in early November forced the refinery to shut down for two days, hitting fuel supplies in Tripoli. (Reporting by Hadeel Al-Shalchi)