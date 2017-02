BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 12 Pro-Gaddafi forces did not damage the main part of an oil refinery near Ras Lanuf when they attacked the complex on Monday, the chairman of the company which runs it said.

"There was no damage to the refinery," Rasco chairman Abdelrazig Khalifa told Reuters by telephone. "Some cars came from the south side. They shot from 10 kilometres away." (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by James Jukwey)