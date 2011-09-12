* 15 killed by pro-Gaddafi militia

* Refinery was preparing to restart (Adds background)

BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 12 Pro-Gaddafi forces did not damage the main part of an oil refinery near Ras Lanuf when they attacked the complex on Monday, the chairman of the company which runs it said.

Muammar Gaddafi forces attacked the refinery gate on Monday, killing 15 guards and wounding two, in what appears to be an attempt to stop Libya's new rulers from reviving the oil-based economy.

"There was no damage to the refinery," the chairman of the Ras Lanuf Oil and Gas Processing Company (Rasco) Abdelrazig Khalifa told Reuters by telephone.

"Some cars came from the south side. They shot from 10 kilometres away."

No Rasco workers were hurt, Khalifa added.

The refinery is the country's largest with the capacity to process 220,000 barrels per day but was not fully operational when the attack happened. The Ras Lanuf site is also a crude oil export terminal.

Libya's interim prime minister said on Sunday the OPEC country had started producing oil from an undisclosed location in a sign that Libya could soon start generating income from oil exports and cut dependence on expensive imported fuels.

Libyan oil firm the Arabian Gulf Oil Company said on Monday it had started pumping oil from its eastern Sarir field. Current output was 50,000 barrels per day, it said. (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by James Jukwey)