* 15 killed by pro-Gaddafi militia
* Refinery was preparing to restart
(Adds background)
BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 12 Pro-Gaddafi forces did
not damage the main part of an oil refinery near Ras Lanuf when
they attacked the complex on Monday, the chairman of the company
which runs it said.
Muammar Gaddafi forces attacked the refinery gate on Monday,
killing 15 guards and wounding two, in what appears to be an
attempt to stop Libya's new rulers from reviving the oil-based
economy.
"There was no damage to the refinery," the chairman of the
Ras Lanuf Oil and Gas Processing Company (Rasco) Abdelrazig
Khalifa told Reuters by telephone.
"Some cars came from the south side. They shot from 10
kilometres away."
No Rasco workers were hurt, Khalifa added.
The refinery is the country's largest with the capacity to
process 220,000 barrels per day but was not fully operational
when the attack happened. The Ras Lanuf site is also a crude oil
export terminal.
Libya's interim prime minister said on Sunday the OPEC
country had started producing oil from an undisclosed location
in a sign that Libya could soon start generating income from oil
exports and cut dependence on expensive imported fuels.
Libyan oil firm the Arabian Gulf Oil Company said on Monday
it had started pumping oil from its eastern Sarir field. Current
output was 50,000 barrels per day, it said.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by James Jukwey)