TRIPOLI, June 17 Libya's internationally
recognized government and its forces have carried out widespread
arbitrary detentions and torture in prisons in the east of the
country, Human Rights Watch said on Wednesday.
Four years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi, Libya is in
turmoil with two rival governments -- the recognised one based
in the east and a self-declared administration controlling
Tripoli -- fighting on several fronts.
In a report released on Wednesday, the New York-based group
said in January and April 2015 it gained rare access to
detention facilities in al-Bayda and Benghazi controlled by the
Libya Army and Justice and Interior ministries, and interviewed
73 detainees individually without guards present.
"Many detainees said that interrogators had forced them
under torture to 'confess' to serious crimes," the report said.
The report said detainees described other abuses, including
lack of due process, scarce medical care, lack of notification
of families about their detention, and poor conditions.
The wardens of Kawaifiya prison in Benghazi and Ghernada in
al-Bayda rejected all the allegations.
"The allegations of torture and ill-treament that have been
mentioned in a report by HRW were completely untrue," they said
in a statement.
"We, wardens of Kawaifiya and Gheranda prisons, invite the
media to visit the prisons to meet the detainees and write
reports and assess the situation."
According to the report, detainees said they had been
beaten with plastic pipe, electrical cable, chains or sticks.
Detainees also reported electric shocks, prolonged
suspension, insertion of objects into body cavities, solitary
confinement and denial of food and hygiene facilities.
Human Rights Watch director of Middle East and North Africa
Sarah Leah Whitson said: "Government ministers, military
commanders and prison directors should immediately declare a
no-tolerance policy against torture and hold anyone who abuses
detainees to account."
Ministers of interior and justice for the official
government were not available for immediate comments.
Rebel forces who fought side-by-side in 2011 to end the
autocratic rule of Mummar Gaddafi have since become rival
factions in a scramble for power in the North African OPEC
member. The United Nations has been organising peace talks.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; editing by Andrew Roche)