MOSCOW, Sept 1 Libya has bought 50,000 tonnes of Russian wheat from international trading house Glencore in two shipments, the head of a company which tracks grain movements said on Thursday.

Glencore's Russian unit the International Grain Co declined to comment.

Igor Vasilyev, the head of Moscow-based Zerno-On-Line (ZOL) internet agency, which monitors grain movements in and out Russia, said the Sea Dream bulker was chartered by Glencore and left the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk for Libya on July 27 with a cargo of 25,000 tonnes of wheat supplied by the Russian state grain trader the United Grain Co.

Another vessel chartered by Glencore, the Al Youssef, sailed with a shipment of 25,000 tonnes of wheat for Libya from Novorossiisk on July 19, Vasilyev said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Sea Dream's ship manager told Reuters it was discharging in the eastern port of Benghazi with a 25,000 tonne cargo of maize.