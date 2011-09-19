TRIPOLI, Sept 19 Fighters with Libya's interim government have seized the airport and fort in Sabha, a redoubt deep in the Sahara desert from forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi, a government spokesman said on Monday.

Ahmed Bani, a military spokesman for the National Transitional Council (NTC), told a news conference in Tripoli the council's forces captured the areas two hours earlier. "Our flags are flying there," he said.

He also denied an assertion by Gaddafi's spokesman that his forces had captured British and French nationals in the fight for the town of Bani Walid. "There are no British or French prisoners" in the town, Bani said. (Reporting by William Maclean; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Matthew Jones )