TRIPOLI, Sept 19 Fighters with Libya's interim government have seized the airport and fort in Sabha, a redoubt deep in the Sahara desert, from forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi, a government spokesman said on Monday.

Ahmed Bani, a military spokesman for the National Transitional Council (NTC), told a news conference in Tripoli the council's forces captured the areas early on Monday afternoon.

"Our forces are there in the airport and in the castle ... Our flags are flying there," he said.

Sabha is the largest settlement in the Libyan portion of the Sahara desert and is a traditional stronghold of Muammar Gaddafi's tribe, the Gadhdhfa. A young Muammar Gaddafi attended secondary school in the town.

Sabha controls the main road south to neighbouring Niger, an escape route used by members of Gaddafi's entourage fleeing advancing NTC forces.

The interim government spokesman also denied an assertion by Gaddafi's spokesman that his forces had captured British and French nationals in the fight for the town of Bani Walid. "There are no British or French prisoners" in the town, Bani said.

Anti-Gaddafi forces have been positioned around Bani Walid for weeks now but attempts to take the town have been repelled by fighters loyal to the ousted Libyan leader.

Asked why the fight was proving so difficult, Bani said: "Bani Walid is a city between mountains and because some of our fighters are from outside and don't know the town well, they have some difficulties."

He declined to give any information on the whereabouts of Muammar Gaddafi, who ruled Libya for 42 years but is now in hiding.

"We are concerned ... (to) liberate Libya first. And this is our mission, that is first priority of the Libyan people at the moment. Gaddafi, if we know where he is, we would have solved this problem a while back." (Reporting by William Maclean; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Myra MacDonald)