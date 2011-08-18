SABRATHA, Libya Aug 18 Libyan rebel forces celebrated the capture of Sabratha on the coast road between the Tunisia border and the capital Tripoli on Thursday after a four-day battle with pro-Gaddafi government troops.

A Reuters team in Sabratha, on the coast about 80 km (50 miles) west of Tripoli, said a group of 200 rebels were in the centre of the town firing rifles and anti-aircraft guns into the air in celebration.

Fighters and locals told Reuters the rebels now control 90 percent of the ancient Roman town of Sabratha, and had just pushed forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi out of its Telel district. (Reporting by Yvonne Bell; Editing by Louise Ireland)