JOHANNESBURG Aug 22 South Africa is not facilitating Muammar Gaddafi's exit from Libya and knows that the Libyan leader will not seek asylum in South Africa after rebels entered the capital Tripoli, Foreign Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said on Monday.

Nkoana-Mashabane also denied at a media briefing in Johannesburg that South Africa had sent aircraft to Libya for Gaddafi's exit and said Gaddafi's current whereabouts are not known.

