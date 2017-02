JOHANNESBURG, Sept 20 South Africa on Tuesday joined the West, regional rival Nigeria and the African Union in recognizing the National Transitional Council (NTC) as Libya's de facto government.

"The South African Government hereby announces that it recognizes the NTC as the representative of the Libyan people as they form an all-inclusive transitional government that will occupy the Libyan seat at the African Union," the International Relations and Cooperation Department said in a statement. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Tim Pearce)