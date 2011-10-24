TRIPOLI Oct 24 Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, a fugitive son of the deposed Libyan leader, is near Libya's borders with Niger and Algeria and planning to flee the country using a forged passport, an official with the National Transitional Council said on Monday.

"He's on the triangle of Niger and Algeria. He's south of Ghat, the Ghat area. He was given a false Libyan passport from the area of Murzuq," the official told Reuters by telephone.

The official said Muammar Gaddafi's former intelligence chief Abdullah al-Senussi was involved in the escape plot and added: "In the south, they intercepted Thuraya (satellite telephone) communications. Abdullah Senussi has been on the border in that area to organise his exit and also a neighbouring intelligence source tipped us off about that." (Reporting by Samia Nakhoul; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Michael Roddy)