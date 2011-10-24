TRIPOLI Oct 24 Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, a
fugitive son of the deposed Libyan leader, is near Libya's
borders with Niger and Algeria and planning to flee the country
using a forged passport, an official with the National
Transitional Council said on Monday.
"He's on the triangle of Niger and Algeria. He's south of
Ghat, the Ghat area. He was given a false Libyan passport from
the area of Murzuq," the official told Reuters by telephone.
The official said Muammar Gaddafi's former intelligence
chief Abdullah al-Senussi was involved in the escape plot and
added: "In the south, they intercepted Thuraya (satellite
telephone) communications. Abdullah Senussi has been on the
border in that area to organise his exit and also a neighbouring
intelligence source tipped us off about that."
(Reporting by Samia Nakhoul; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing
by Michael Roddy)