(Corrects Bani Walid position to southeast of Tripoli)
LONDON Oct 23 Libyan revolutionary fighters are
surrounding an area where a fugitive son of Muammar Gaddafi,
Saif al-Islam, is believed to have taken refuge, a military
commander of the interim National Transitional Council (NTC)
said on Sunday.
The commander, Abdel Majid Mlegta, told Reuters fighters
were deploying around a place south of the town of Bani Walid
where they believed Saif al-Islam was hiding following his
flight from his father's hometown of Sirte on Thursday.
Bani Walid, 150 km (100 miles) southeast of Tripoli, fell to
NTC forces earlier this month after putting up determined
resistance for several weeks. Saif al-Islam was widely reputed
to have been based in the town during its resistance, before
moving to Sirte.
Mlegta said Gaddafi's Niger-based security chief Abdullah
al-Senussi had been in contact with Saif al-Islam to try to help
him escape and flee to the Sahelian country "but our brigades
are encircling this area south of Bani Walid."
Mlegta added without elaborating that NTC fighters had
searched offices recently used by Saif al-Islam and had found
material indicating that he had been researching areas south of
Bani Walid include places called Wadi Zam Zam and Wadi
al-Mandoum.
(Reporting by Samia Nakhoul; Editing by William Maclean and
Myra MacDonald)