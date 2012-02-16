* U.N. panel of experts discloses informal lifting of more
sanctions
* Freeze lifted on assets of subsidiaries of Libya's main
investment vehicle
* Libyan Investment Authority has stakes in Unicredit,
Pearson, Juventus
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Feb 16 Subsidiaries of Libya's
sovereign wealth fund are no longer subject to a freeze on their
assets abroad under an informal easing of U.N. sanctions
targeting the regime of late leader Muammar Gaddafi, a U.N.
panel of experts said on Thursday.
The U.N. Security Council's financial sanctions had frozen
$170 billion in Libyan assets, but a large sum was released in
December when the council lifted the sanctions on the central
bank's $100 billion, mostly cash assets.
"Subsidiaries (of the Libyan Investment Authority) are no
longer covered by the asset freeze," a member of the U.N. panel
of experts on Libya advising the U.N. sanctions committee told a
discussion at the Geneva Centre for Security Policy.
He later told Reuters: "Any state asking us is being told
these subsidiaries are no longer listed. It is not a formal
delisting."
The LIA, which manages most of the oil wealth accumulated
under Gaddafi, has faced some difficulties running its
subsidiaries because of the sanctions.
Five experts on the 8-member panel took part in the event,
speaking on condition of not being quoted by name ahead of their
final report to be issued on March 16.
The team, who travelled to 17 countries including Libya five
times during the past eight months, studied the financial assets
and properties held by Gaddafi, his family and associates.
The experts also examined weapon stockpiles in the country
and arms flows since the eight-month conflict that ousted him.
MAJOR INVESTMENTS IN AFRICA
The Libyan Investment Authority, which has nearly $65
billion in assets, owns stakes in Italian bank Unicredit,
British publisher Pearson, and Italy's' Juventus Football Club.
Libya made major investments in Africa during Gaddafi's
rule, some of them managed by the LIA through a $5 billion fund
known as the Libyan African Investment Portfolio.
One of these investments, worth nearly $1 billion, was in
the LAP Green Network, which operates in six African countries.
Its chairman Wafik Shater said on Nov. 30 that it had sought
the expertise of an international lawyer to lift U.N. sanctions
as it was in default with some creditors and its assets were
frozen in some countries including Zambia.
In January, Zambia dissolved the board of Libya-controlled
Zamtel and appointed a new acting CEO, a day after it announced
plans to seize 75 percent in the fixed-line operator from owner
LAP Green.
Libya will do all it can to protect its 75 percent in
Zamtel, Libyan Foreign Minister Ashour bin Khayyal said on Jan.
30.
Financial experts appointed by the National Transitional
Council are currently reviewing the LIA's investments.
The sanctions regime was "never intended as punishment of
the Libyans or to prevent trade", the U.N. panel member said.
"It was aimed at preventing Gaddafi and his family and
associates from using financial assets and property both in
Libya and overseas to fund repression against their own people".
In general, authorities worldwide moved quickly to ensure
that assets were identified as soon as possible and accounts
frozen so that the funds would not be accessible, he added.
"The previous regime is no longer in charge. So some people
would ask why is everything not delisted? There are a number of
issues. There are good contacts with a number of institutions
and they want to make sure everything will run smoothly when the
money comes back," he said.
