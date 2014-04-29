* Militia, rivals struggle to control airport
* Lack of security machines, passport scans
* Western powers worried airport a smuggling hub
By Ulf Laessing
TRIPOLI, April 29 With a bomb on the runway,
pets boarding planes and passengers jetting off without visas,
Tripoli International Airport typifies the chaos that has
gripped Libya since the 2011 ouster of Muammar Gaddafi.
Western powers and Libya's neighbours worry the capital
city's airport could be a gateway for illegal immigrants,
including militant Islamists, from Africa and conflict zones
such as Syria.
Morocco has just introduced visa requirements for Libyans
after one group of travellers arrived on forged Libyan
passports, and some European and Arab airlines have stopped
flying to Tripoli for security reasons.
The European Union is training officials and helping upgrade
facilities at the ageing airport, a former British military base
from World War Two, but a few new luggage scanners won't address
the underlying security problem - a government that is
struggling to impose its authority on a country awash with arms
and militias.
Like much of the North African country, the area surrounding
the airport is controlled by one of the dozens of brigades of
rebels that helped overthrow Gaddafi and have refused to give up
their arms.
Political analyst Salah Elbakhoush said the airport was in
the middle of a power struggle, with other armed groups,
residents and civil aviation staff challenging the control of
the militia from Zintan in western Libya.
"People are fed up with them," he said. "The situation west
of Tripoli (near the terminal) ... is very dangerous. The
government is too weak to do anything."
Nightly shootouts have become more frequent in the area,
making the airport road one of the most dangerous places in the
capital, where security has deteriorated in recent months.
Whoever controls the airport, located about 30 kilometres
(18 miles) outside Tripoli, gets access to business at the
terminal, which is a main cargo and smuggling hub.
Diplomats say the struggle between militias explains a bomb
explosion on the main runway in March. An unknown group has
claimed responsibility for the attack on social media, though
the government has not said who was behind it.
"The device was planted at 05.30 a.m. when there was no
traffic, to avoid any casualties but to probably show the
Zintanis are unable to provide security," said a Western
diplomat.
POOR EQUIPMENT
The interim government is trying hard to boost airport
security, but its nascent security forces are still in training,
and the loyalty of some is questionable.
Security staff include former police officers from the
Gaddafi era along with newcomers from civil war militias
integrated by the government to get them off the streets.
They wear official uniforms but in practice sometimes report
to their militia commanders, tribes or families. "You cannot
walk into the airport perimeter, plant a bomb on the runway and
fire it from outside by remote control without some people
looking the other way for some time," said another diplomat.
Experts say the airport has nevertheless come a long way
since the immediate aftermath of the NATO-backed uprising in
2011, when anyone could walk into supposedly controlled areas.
The EU Border Assistance Mission (EUBAM) and foreign
airlines are focusing on small steps to improve security such as
more efficient passport controls and better organisation of the
terminal.
The airport has introduced security zones requiring passes
to regulate access to the most sensitive areas near the gates,
said its security chief Taha Mahmoudi.
"We have made a lot of progress in the 18 months," he said,
though limited space at the small terminal handling both
international and domestic flights remained a challenge.
Imposing order is no easy matter. Those coming to greet
friends and relatives often walk past officers into restricted
areas such as baggage reclaim or even up to passport control on
the first floor.
Passport officers, some dressed in uniforms for different
services, others in civilian clothes, have computers at their
booths but rarely use them because most never had proper
training, security experts say.
EUBAM trainer Andrew Lyttle said officers were still good at
spotting forged Libyan passports or Egyptian workers arriving
on fake Libyans visas, their main areas of concern.
"They even once caught me because my papers were not in
order," said Lyttle, who trains airport officers on the job.
Officials also hope a new electronic passport being rolled
out will end a thriving illicit trade in Libyan travel
documents. The current passports are handwritten and easy to
forge.
FLIGHTS HALTED
Still, Western diplomats and security experts have no
illusions about the challenges, describing airport security as a
"nightmare" or "disaster".
"The Libyans basically don't know who is entering or leaving
their country," said one Western diplomat.
Even if luggage or passport checks were enforced, the
equipment is not up to the task.
"The present scanners have no explosive detection systems,"
said Jean Assice, a French civil aviation engineer whose firm
represents nine European and American security equipment
manufacturers active in Libya.
"The luggage surveillance is out of date, the video
surveillance system is out of date," Assice said. "Ninety
percent of the cargo is not controlled."
Germany's Lufthansa and Austrian Airlines have
halted flights, handing over lucrative business - a return
flight costs up to $1,000 thanks to a risk premium from Tripoli
to, say, London or Frankfurt - to more intrepid carriers such as
Turkish Airlines, which has increased flights.
Abu Dhabi-based Etihad stopped flying in November, saying
"the existing situation at Tripoli airport does not provide the
level of assurance we require to ensure safe operation of our
flights".
Officials see it as a success that British Airways
and Alitalia decided to resume flights after weeks
of interruption following the runway bomb.
Authorities have promised more dog patrols at the perimeter
to better protect the runway, while the European airlines
already get a little more space for their own staff to conduct
extra luggage checks.
The European carriers arrive in the early afternoon, a time
when a maximum number of airport staff are on duty and the city
is often quiet - shootings tend to happen after sunset.
There are also more Libyan officials visible at the check-in
counters to verify travel documents after European governments
complained people had been allowed to board illegally without
visas, while others had brought banned pets.
"We have been focusing on the weak points," said airport
security chief Mahmoudi. "The airport is old, space is limited.
We're trying to make the most of what we have."
(Editing by Patrick Markey and Will Waterman)