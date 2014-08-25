WASHINGTON Aug 25 The United States and
European allies cautioned in a joint statement on Monday that
outside interference in Libya would worsen divisions in the
country and slow progress in its political transition.
"We believe outside interference in Libya exacerbates
current divisions and undermines Libya's democratic transition,"
the United States, France, Germany, Italy and Britain said in
the statement issued by the U.S. State Department.
Earlier on Monday U.S. officials said Egypt and the United
Arab Emirates were responsible for carrying out two series of
air strikes against armed Islamist factions in Tripoli.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Eric Walsh)