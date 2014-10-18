WASHINGTON Oct 18 The United States and four
European countries jointly called on Saturday for an end to
violence in Libya.
The governments of France, Italy, Germany, Britain and the
United States said in a statement that they "agree that there is
no military solution to the Libyan crisis" and expressed dismay
that calls for a ceasefire had not been respected.
Dozens of people have been killed in Benghazi in days of
fighting between Islamic militant groups, including Ansar
al-Sharia, and pro-government forces led by former General
Khalifa Haftar, who began an offensive on Wednesday.
The joint statement voiced concern over Haftar's offensive
and said Libya's "fight against terrorist organizations can only
be sustainably addressed by regular armed forces under the
control of a central authority."
Libya has failed to build up state security forces and
disarm former rebels who helped remove Muammar Gaddafi, who
ruled the country for 42 years until his downfall in 2011.
The United States and its four European allies also
condemned Ansar al-Sharia and said "Libya's hard fought freedom
is at risk if Libyan and international terrorist groups are
allowed to use Libya as a safe haven."
The statement threatened sanctions against individuals who
"threaten the peace, stability or security of Libya or obstruct
or undermine the political process."
Libya also is struggling with two competing governments
vying for control after armed groups from the western city of
Misrata seized the capital of Tripoli in August, forcing the
government of Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni to withdraw to
the east.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Grant McCool)