BENGHAZI, Libya, March 2 Former Libyan general
Khalifa Haftar was confirmed on Monday as army commander of the
country's internationally recognised government, according to
two lawmakers.
The confirmation of Haftar, a former ally of Muammar Gaddafi
who later joined the revolution against the Libyan leader, may
complicate United Nations efforts to broker peace between the
country's two rival governments.
Haftar has merged his irregular forces with army troops in
the east to fight Islamist groups. He has also targeted the
Libya Dawn group, which has taken over Tripoli and set up its
own rival government.
