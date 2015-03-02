(Adds reaction from Tripoli government)
By Ayman al-Warfalli
BENGHAZI, Libya, March 2 Khalifa Haftar, one of
the most divisive figures in post-revolutionary Libya, was
appointed army commander for the country's internationally
recognised government on Monday in a move that could complicate
U.N. talks to end the conflict.
Four years after Muammar Gaddafi's demise, Libya is mired in
a conflict pitting the recognised government against a rival
administration set up by an armed faction known as Libya Dawn
that seized the capital Tripoli last summer.
Responding to Haftar's appointment, the Tripoli government
denounced the former Gaddafi ally as a "war criminal" and said
his promotion would further exacerbate a power struggle that
threatens to tear the country apart.
"The House of Representatives has appointed General Khalifa
Belqasem Haftar as top military commander," said Tarek Saqer
Juroushi, deputy head of the defence committee at Libya's
elected parliament.
He said Haftar had been promoted to lieutenant general,
adding he would be sworn in on Tuesday or Wednesday.
Haftar originally helped Gaddafi come to power but fell out
with him in the 1980s and then joined the 2011 revolution
against him. However the Tripoli-based government views Haftar's
reemergence as a sign that the old guard is gaining strength.
Last year, Haftar began a self-declared war against Islamist
militants in Benghazi, Libya's second biggest city. He gained
support from some Libyans tired of their country's chaos, but
also drew criticism over air strikes and attacks on civilian
airports and sea ports.
"Khalifa Haftar for us is a war criminal and therefore, of
course, this measure will add to the escalation and complicate
things," Omar Hmaidan, spokesman for the former parliament which
was reinstated by Tripoli's new rulers.
Haftar has merged his irregular forces with army troops in
the east to fight disparate Islamist groups. But he has also
targeted forces loyal to the Libya Dawn armed faction.
The United Nations is trying to organise peace talks between
the rival administrations to defuse the conflict in the
oil-producing North African nation. Representatives from both
factions had been meeting for talks, but the House of
Representatives recently suspended its participation.
(Additional reporting by Feras Bosalum and Ahmed Elumami in
Tripoli; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Gareth Jones)