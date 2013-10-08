DUBAI Oct 8 Libyan militants have called for
the kidnapping of American citizens in Tripoli and for attacks
on gas pipelines, ships and planes to avenge the capture of a
senior al Qaeda figure by U.S. special forces in Libya last
week.
Nazih al-Ragye, better known by the cover name Abu Anas
al-Liby, is a suspect in the 1998 bombings of the U.S. embassies
in Kenya and Tanzania that killed 224 civilians.
He was snatched on the streets of Tripoli on Saturday and is
being held aboard a Navy ship in the Mediterranean Sea, U.S.
officials said.
Messages posted by Libyan jihadists on the Internet and
monitored by the SITE service included a Facebook page called
"Benghazi is Protected by its People".
It told Libyans to close off entrances and exits to the
capital and kidnap citizens of the United States and its allies
in order to use them to bargain for the release of imprisoned
militants. It also urged them to damage pipelines exporting gas
to Europe, and target ships and planes.
"Libya today is still a place of disbelief that is ruled by
something other than the Shariah of Allah; thus, there is no
security for disbelievers there," the message said.
In another message posted on forums and social media, a
group called "the Revolutionaries of Benghazi - al-Bayda, Derna"
condemned the al Qaeda leader's capture.
It accused Libya's leaders of having prior knowledge of the
operation, although Prime Minister Ali Zeidan said at the
weekend that the government had asked the United States to
explain the raid.
The group vowed to fight "everyone who betrayed his country
and involved himself in this conspiracy. We say that this
shameful act will cost the Libyan government a lot and it will
be as you will see and not as you hear."
Since Muammar Gaddafi's fall, Islamist militants, including
groups linked to al Qaeda, have used Libya to smuggle out
weapons and as a base for fighters.
North Africa is home to Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb and
other Islamist affiliates who either cooperate with the network
or sympathise with its ideology.
Liby is wanted by the FBI, which gives his age as 49 and had
offered a $5 million reward for help in capturing him.
He was indicted in 2000 along with 20 other al Qaeda
suspects including Osama bin Laden and current global leader of
the militant network, Ayman al-Zawahri.