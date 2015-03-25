DHAKA, March 25 Two Bangladeshi citizens, among
a group of foreign workers taken hostage by the Islamic State
militant group in an attack on a Libyan oilfield, have been
released after more than two weeks, the foreign ministry said on
Wednesday.
Foreigners have increasingly become targets in Libya's
turmoil, where two rival governments are battling for control
and Islamist extremists have grown in the chaos that followed
Muammar Gaddafi's ouster four years ago.
Up to 10 foreign workers were missing after the attack on
the Al-Ghani oilfield south of the city of Sirte, Czech and
Libyan officials have said.
Helal Uddin and Mohammed Anowar Hossain were released on
Tuesday evening and now staying overnight at Sirte hospital,
about 700 kms (435 miles) from Tripoli, the foreign ministry
said in a statement.
Western governments are backing U.N. negotiations to end the
crisis in Libya, worried that the large North African state just
across the Mediterranean from mainland Europe is becoming a
haven for Islamist militants.
Libyan militants claiming loyalty to Islamic State in Iraq
and Syria have been blamed for high-profile attacks this year
involving foreigners, including an assault on a Tripoli hotel
and the beheading of a group of Egyptian Christians.
Militants this month also stormed and damaged several Libyan
oilfields around al-Ghani, forcing the government to declare
force majeure, pull out workers and shut down production on 11
oilfields in the central Sirte basin.
U.N.-backed talks to form a unity government and a lasting
ceasefire in Libya are continuing in Morocco. But both sides
face internal splits over the negotiations and fighting between
the two governments continues.
