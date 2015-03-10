DHAKA, March 10 Bangladesh on Tuesday identified
a second citizen among a group of foreign workers taken hostage
last week by the Islamic State militant group in an attack on a
Libyan oilfield.
Foreigners have increasingly become targets in Libya's
turmoil, where two rival governments are battling for control
and Islamist extremists have grown in the chaos that followed
Muammar Gaddafi's ouster four years ago.
Up to 10 foreign workers were missing after the attack on
the Al-Ghani oil field south of the city of Sirte, Czech and
Libyan officials have said.
There has been no sign of the oil workers from Austria, the
Czech republic, Bangladesh, the Philippines and at least one
African country who went missing, an Austrian foreign ministry
spokesman said.
Bangladesh's foreign ministry on Tuesday identified the
second abducted citizen as Mohammad Anowar Hossain, a resident
of Noakhali, about 165 km (103 miles) southeast of Dhaka, the
capital.
He had mistakenly been identified as a Sudanese national
with a similar name at first, the ministry added.
"However, Anowar's identification was confirmed by a
Bangladeshi working in a neighboring oil field," it said in a
statement, adding that Libyan officials had assured the embassy
in Tripoli they were making every effort to rescue the
men.
Libyan militants claiming loyalty to Islamic State in Iraq
and Syria have been blamed for high-profile attacks this year
involving foreigners, including an assault on a Tripoli hotel
and the beheading of a group of Egyptian Christians.
Militants this month also stormed and damaged several Libyan
oilfields around al-Ghani, forcing the government to declare
force majeure, pull out workers and shut down production on 11
oilfields in the central Sirte basin.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)