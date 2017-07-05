BENGHAZI, Libya, July 5 Libya's eastern force
commander Khalifa Haftar said on Wednesday his self-styled
Libyan National Army (LNA) had defeated rival armed groups in
Benghazi after a three-year campaign for control of Libya's
second city.
"Your armed forces declare to you the liberation of Benghazi
from terrorism, a full liberation and a victory of dignity
against terrorism," Haftar said, wearing a white uniform in a
televised speech.
Fighting over Benghazi between Haftar's forces against an
array of Islamist militants and other fighters was part of a
broader conflict among rival factions since the North African
state slipped into chaos following the 2011 fall of strongman
Muammar Gaddafi.
(Reporting by Ayman Al-Warfalli; writing by Patrick Markey)