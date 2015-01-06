* Oil output less than one fifth of Gaddafi era
* Central bank burning through foreign reserves
* Experts see currency devaluation
By Ulf Laessing
CAIRO, Jan 6 The central bank is burning through
its foreign reserves and many government services are being cut
as Libya reels under the effects of a collapse in oil revenues
caused by factional fighting that threatens to tear the country
apart.
With the oil price plunging and no sign of an end to
hostilities, economic options are few. Experts say the bank,
which is struggling to remain neutral amid the fighting, might
have to devalue the currency sharply to meet the public payroll.
As the fighting has knocked out most oilfields and ports,
oil exports have fallen below 300,000 barrels a day, less than
one fifth of the 1.6 million barrels Libya was pumping before
Muammar Gaddafi fell in 2011.
Since then, the country has been in turmoil as the rebel
brigades that helped overthrow Gaddafi are now fighting each
other for power and are backing two competing governments.
Neither side -- the internationally-recognized government in
the east and a rival outfit which seized Tripoli in summer --
has prepared a budget for 2015. Both seem determined to defeat
each other on the battlefield, with oil facilities, ports and
steel plants their targets.
The turmoil has cut the value of Libya's currency by 30
percent against the dollar on the black market as oil exports
are the only means of funding the budget and an annual import
bill of $30 billion. An employee at a state bank in Tripoli said
the central bank had stopped making dollars available months
ago.
Worse is to come. Husni Bey, head of one of Libya's biggest
private firms, said the central bank might have to devalue the
dinar by 50 percent to offset the loss of oil revenues and pay
public salaries.
Libya had a budget deficit of around $15 billion at the end
of November, the bank said, before oil output fell by half.
This year the gap will balloon because oil and gas exports
will fetch just $11.6 billion, said Bey, head of the HB Group,
one of Libya's biggest importers.
Salaries, wheat and petrol subsidies will alone cost 38
billion dinars ($28 billion), he said. Last year's budget had
assumed oil output of more than 600,000 bpd, a level now
unattainable as only two ports and offshore fields have escaped
the fighting.
FOREIGN RESERVES
As a result, the central bank warned last week it was
depleting Libya's foreign reserves. It did not say how much it
had got through since last June, when reserves were $109
billion.
The bank has acknowledged the country's economic problems
but has spoken only of "maintaining the current value of the
Libyan Dinar exchange rate" and discussing "how public finance
obligations can be met in 2015".
The Tripoli-based rival parliament said it was considering
lifting fuel subsidies. "There will be a strict pursuit of
austerity policies. We ask Libyans to be patient and bear the
current circumstances," said parliamentary spokesman Omar
Hmeidan.
One problem is that only half of its foreign assets are held
in cash or bonds in major currencies. The rest are a mix of
somewhat illiquid or exotic assets -- equity stakes in Italian
or Bahraini banks, Chinese bonds or deposits in CFA francs, the
currency of West Africa -- and some investments are blocked by
legal disputes.
Cutting the budget is not a viable option as two-thirds of
the funds are reserved for salaries for civil servants and
subsidies. Most adults are on the public payroll, a tactic
Gaddafi used to buy loyalty, and the warring parties will not
touch the system as their own fighters are on state salaries.
Alex Warren of advisory group Frontier, which runs The Libya
Report website, said both rival parliaments would have to seek
loans from Libyan banks or get support from abroad.
"There is effectively no more Libyan state," he said. "Both
seek further loans or bonds from domestic banks that they
respectively control, or look for patronage from overseas," he
said.
Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni, who is holed up in the
east, and his rival, Omar al-Hassi, running Tripoli, are trying
to show they are solving the economic crisis by holding
televised meetings with business leaders.
But ordinary people say the state has stopped providing
basic services in some parts of the country as funding is frozen
or ministries simply halt work.
In eastern Libya, state cell phone operator al-Madar has
stopped working while power cuts have become part of daily life.
Officials blame a lack of funds for maintenance or shortages of
spare parts to fix facilities damaged by fighting.
At Benghazi's state-run hospitals, patients must bring their
own drugs or have blood tests done at private laboratories.
"There is a big shortage of drugs. We don't have a budget any
more from the ministry of health," said a spokesman for
Benghazi's biggest hospital.
Petrol has become scarce in Benghazi and other eastern
cities, while people queue for bread. Imports stopped two months
ago due to fighting.
Nor is there money to rebuild infrastructure such as
airports or oil facilities. That will cost $38 billion, said
Bey.
(Additional reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Editing by Giles
Elgood)