* Lawmakers vote for immediate ceasefire
* Tripoli, Benghazi fighting worst since 2011 revolt
* Islamist deputies reject new House of Representatives
By Ayman Al-Warfalli and Feras Bosalum
BENGHAZI, Libya, Aug 6 Libya's newly elected
House of Representatives on Wednesday called for an immediate
ceasefire under United Nations supervision to end three weeks of
clashes among rival armed factions that have killed more than
200 people.
After the worst fighting in Tripoli and Benghazi since the
2011 uprising ousted Muammar Gaddafi, Western governments have
mostly closed up their embassies, fearing the North African
state is edging toward another civil war.
Lawmakers, meeting in the eastern town of Tobruk far from
the clashes in Tripoli and Benghazi, on Wednesday voted to back
a proposal for an immediate ceasefire that would be monitored by
the United Nations.
Details of the proposal were not immediately available, and
it was unclear warring militias would accept the parliament
decision after some of their political allies had already
dismissed the new 200-member Congress as unconstitutional.
"One hundred and thirty-one members of the parliament have
voted to support an immediate ceasefire for all ongoing fighting
in the country and to let United Nations supervise the
operation," said lawmaker Iissa al-Oraybi.
Libya's western partners, who once backed the 2011 rebellion
with NATO air strikes, hope the new assembly can end the
political deadlock that triggered heavy clashes in the capital
and the eastern city of Benghazi.
But the United Nations, the United States and most European
countries have already closed up their embassies and evacuated
staff. It was unclear whether the United Nations would accept
any immediate role in monitoring.
The parliament also voted to hand some executive powers
temporarily to the legislature until a new presidential election
and a new president is chosen, as lawmakers push to consolidate
their transition from a previous parliament.
Elected in June, the House of Representatives replaces the
General National Congress (GNC) after a vote which, analysts
said, eroded the dominance of Islamist factions linked to the
Muslim Brotherhood in the legislature.
Some Islamist-leaning lawmakers and former GNC deputies
allied with the Misrata armed brigades involved in Tripoli
clashes have rejected the new parliament as unconstitutional.
On Wednesday, there was little of the heavy artillery and
rocket fire that for the last three weeks has hit southern and
western Tripoli, where Islamist-leaning Misrata brigades are
fighting to take control of Tripoli airport from rival militias
allied with the town of Zintan.
The battle for the airport is part of a wide struggle
between two loose factions of ex-rebels and their political
allies who once fought together against Gaddafi, but whose
rivalries have erupted over dominations of postwar Libya.
On one side are the Zintan brigades - based in the city some
130 km (80 miles) southwest of Tripoli - with their
anti-Islamist Qaaqaa and Al-Sawaiq fighters, including some
ex-Gaddafi forces, and political allies who say they are a
defending Libya against extremists.
Against them are fighters loyal to the western port of
Misrata and other militias who are allied with the Islamist
Justice and Construction party, an arm of the Muslim
Brotherhood, who say they are fighting ex-Gaddafi elements.
(Writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Patrick Markey and
Gunna Dickson)