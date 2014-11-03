BENGHAZI, Libya Nov 3 Libya's acting central
bank governor is ensuring the transfer of funds to the country's
internationally-recognised parliament, the bank said, trying to
allay concern that money was falling into the hands of armed
groups who control the capital.
But in a sign of the anarchy gripping large parts of the
country, three years after the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi, the
Tripoli-based central bank said governor Ali Salem al-Hibri's
office manager had been kidnapped.
Ever since the establishment of a rival rebel government and
parliament in Tripoli in August, there have been fears among oil
traders and Libya's trading partners over where its oil revenues
have been ending up.
Traders have said some buyers of Libyan crude oil might halt
their purchases if they believed their money was going to
supporters of an armed group from the western city of Misrata
which controls Tripoli and has taken control of some ministries.
The armed takeover of the capital had forced Prime Minister
Abdullah al-Thinni to move to the east where the elected
parliament is also based.
Hibri's office head had nothing to do with transfers of
central bank funds, and the bank governor "personally is
responsible for transfers of funds from the central bank to the
House of Representatives based in Tobruk, which is considered
the legitimate body," the central bank said in a statement
issued on Sunday.
Oil revenues - essential to Libya's economy - get booked on
a foreign account of a Libyan state bank which transfers the
money to the central bank for distribution to authorities.
The central bank has limited budget payments to salaries of
civil servants and essential funds such as wheat subsidies,
while the United Nations is trying to broker a settlement
between the parties to the conflict.
Western powers and Libya's Arab neighbours fear the
confrontation between the two governments might drag the country
towards civil war.
