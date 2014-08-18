BENGHAZI, Libya Aug 18 Libyan forces loyal to
renegade General Khalifa Haftar are responsible for air strikes
in the capital Tripoli, one of his senior officers told Reuters
on Monday.
Tripoli residents reported jets flying over the city after
midnight followed by explosions, and Libyan media said the
aircraft had targeted militias from Misrata which have been
battling with a rival group for control of the city.
"We, the operation dignity, officially confirm to have
conducted air strikes on some militias' locations belonging to
Misrata militias," said Haftar's air defence commander, Saqer
al-Jouroushi. He was referring to Haftar's campaign against
Islamists.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli and Ahmed Elumami; Writing by
Ulf Laessing; Editing by Toby Chopra)