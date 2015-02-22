CAIRO Feb 22 Militants claiming loyalty to Islamic State said they were behind attacks on the residence of the Iranian ambassador in Tripoli and the eastern Labraq airport, a group statement on twitter said on Sunday.

Two bombs detonated in front of the residency of the Iranian ambassador in Tripoli on Sunday, while rockets were fired on Labraq airport overnight Friday into Saturday. Nobody was hurt in either attack. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Alison Williams)