BENGHAZI, Libya, July 29 At least 30 people were
killed overnight and Tuesday morning in Libya's eastern city of
Benghazi during heavy clashes involving war planes and rockets
between government special forces and Islamist fighters, medical
sources said.
Fierce fighting in Benghazi, Libya's second city, and
battles between rival militias in the capital, Tripoli, have
pushed Libya deeper into chaos, in two weeks of the worst
violence since the 2011 civil war ousted Muammar Gaddafi.
"We have received 30 corpses so far," a medical source told
Reuters at Benghazi's main hospital.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi;
Editing by Larry King)