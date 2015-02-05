(Updates toll, details)
By Ayman al-Warfalli
BENGHAZI, Libya Feb 5 Clashes erupted in the
centre of Libya's main eastern city Benghazi on Thursday as
pro-government forces pushed to take the port district from
Islamist militants, and seven soldiers were killed, witnesses
and military officials said.
The fighting mirrors a wider struggle in the oil-producing
North African state where two governments and parliaments,
allied to rival armed groups, are vying for control almost four
years after Muammar Gaddafi fell to an armed uprising.
Backed by forces led by General Khalifa Haftar, army special
forces in mid-October launched an offensive against Islamists in
Benghazi, expelling them from the airport area and from several
camps the army had lost during the summer.
Army forces have since been trying to retake the port area
and two other districts where pro-government forces say fighters
from the militant Islamist Ansar al-Sharia group are holed up.
The port, the main gateway for food imports into eastern
Libya, has had to close.
On Thursday morning, army vehicles advanced on the Corniche
road towards the port gate and a nearby court building. Soldiers
took over several government buildings such as a passport
office, a state insurance and a state bank damaged in earlier
fighting.
Around 25 soldiers were wounded, army sources said.
"The road to the port is under our control," said Faraj
al-Barassi, a military commander.
Heavy gunfire continued until late at night. The court is
famous as the place where the 2011 uprising against Gaddafi
started with peaceful protests against his jailing of many
opponents.
Army forces in eastern Libya are loyal to internationally
recognised Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni, who was forced to
leave the capital Tripoli in the west in August for the eastern
city of Bayda when a group called Libya Dawn seized the capital.
The new rulers in Tripoli set up their own government and
parliament, but these have not been recognized by the United
Nations. Both sides have fought each other on several fronts.
Libya has failed to build up a national army and efficient
state institutions since the end of Gaddafi's one-man rule, and
the country is now effectively dominated by former rebel
brigades who have carved out competing fiefs.
