SKHIRAT, Morocco, March 13 The United Nations
opened a new round of consultations with Libyan politicians on
Friday on ending the country's crisis, but the internationally
recognised Libyan parliament was absent after seeking a delay.
Western leaders support the U.N. talks as the only way to
end the turmoil in Libya, where two rival governments and armed
factions are battling for control and Islamist militants have
gained ground in the chaos.
The goal is to achieve a unity government and a lasting
ceasefire and put Libya's democratic transition back on track.
But both factions face internal splits over the negotiations.
In the meantime, fighting continues between forces of the
recognised government based in eastern Libya and the rival
administration of an armed group that seized control of the
capital Tripoli last August.
"U.N envoy Bernardino Leon has started discussions with
delegates present here in Skhirat," a spokesman for the U.N.
Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) told journalists.
Only delegates from the Tripoli-based parliament and
independents were present, he said. The recognized government
said it needed another week to prepare for the meeting.
The session was the second round of UNSMIL-sponsored
consultation in the Moroccan coastal town of Skhirat, after
three other rounds in Geneva and elsewhere.
