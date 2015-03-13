* Talks aimed at achieving unity government, ceasefire
* Internationally recognised govt to reshape talks team
* Rival government wants U.N. ruling on army chief Haftar
By Aziz El Yaakoubi
SKHIRAT, Morocco, March 13 The United Nations
has postponed until next week a new round of talks with Libyan
politicians to try to end a crisis that has left the country
with two rival governments and armed factions battling for power
and oil wealth.
The U.N. envoy to the North African country said on Friday
the talks had been delayed to next Thursday to give "time to all
parties to prepare for the final stages" of the dialogue.
The goal of negotiations is to achieve a unity government
and a lasting ceasefire, and put Libya's democratic transition
back on track four years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi. But
both administrations face internal splits over the negotiations.
Delegates from the internationally recognised House of
Representative were absent from the Moroccan costal town of
Skhirat, where the talks had been planned for this week. That
parliament had asked to postpone the talks.
"The HoR has decided to reinforce its team by adding new
members and new advisers," the U.N. envoy to Libya, Bernardino
Leon, told reporters. "I hope all the parties will return for
the final stages of these talks next Thursday."
Delegates from the rival administration of an armed group
that seized control of the capital Tripoli last August were
present and held talks with Leon, a spokesman for the U.N.
Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said.
Western leaders support the U.N. talks as the only way to
end the turmoil in Libya, where Islamist militants have gained
ground in the chaos.
But in a sign of how far apart the sides remain,
representatives of the Tripoli faction on Friday asked the
United Nations for its official position on Khalifa Haftar, a
former Gaddafi ally who has been named army chief for the
internationally recognised government.
Haftar began a self-declared war on Islamist militants last
year and has gathered support in the east. But his critics in
Tripoli say he is a Gaddafi loyalist whose presence damages
chances of a peace deal.
"We have asked the U.N. envoy for an official position on
the appointment of a war criminal as the commander of the Libyan
army," said Omar Hmeidan, a spokesman for Tripoli's parliament.
Leon said he had not read the request yet, and the "talks
are not discussing that issue (Haftar's appointment)".
Friday's session was the second round of UNSMIL-sponsored
consultations in Skhirat, after several rounds in Geneva and
elsewhere.
(Editing by Alison Williams)