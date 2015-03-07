* Al-Ghani attack latest on oil facility by militants
* Foreigners targeted by militant attacks this year
* UN negotiations ongoing to end Libya crisis
(Adds more details, context throughout)
By Jan Lopatka and Feras Bosalum
PRAGUE/TRIPOLI, March 7 Up to 10 foreign workers
are missing after a militant attack on a Libyan oil field and
there is a possibility they have been taken hostage, Czech and
Libyan officials said on Saturday.
Foreigners have increasingly become targets in Libya's
turmoil, where two rival governments are battling for control
and Islamist extremists have grown in the chaos that followed
Muammar Gaddafi's ouster four years ago.
Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek said the workers
missing after the assault earlier this week on Al-Ghani field,
included a Czech and an Austrian and others from Bangladesh and
the Philippines.
"We are examining the possibility that a kidnapping has
taken place," Zaoralek told Reuters.
Libya's oil security forces said on Friday they had retaken
control of the oilfield after Islamist militants attacked the
facility, killing 11 guards. Several of those were beheaded, one
official said..
Zaoralek said there had been no contact with any group
claiming responsibility, adding that his ministry was certain
the Czech citizen had not been killed during the attack.
Libya's state oil company said at least seven foreigners
including an Austrian, a Czech, Filipinos and a national of an
African country were missing after the al-Ghani attack.
"Foreigners from an Austrian oil services company, operating
in the field, are still missing since the attack. We do not know
their fate," National Oil Corporation spokesman Mohamed
El-Hariri said.
In Vienna, a foreign ministry spokesman said a 39-year-old
Austrian working for an oilfield management company had gone
missing after an attack in Libya. He declined to give the name
of the missing Austrian or his company.
Both the Czech and Austrian governments have assembled
crisis groups to tackle the situation. A Czech official is
expected to travel to the region soon.
Western governments are backing United Nations negotiations
to end the crisis in Libya, worried that the large North African
state just across the Mediterranean from mainland Europe is
becoming a haven for Islamist militants.
Libyan militants claiming loyalty to Islamic State in Iraq
and Syria have been blamed for high-profile attacks this year
involving foreigners, including an assault on a Tripoli hotel
and the beheading of a group of Egyptian Christians.
Militants this month also stormed and damaged several Libyan
oilfields around al-Ghani, forcing the government to declare
force majeure, pull out workers and shut down production on 11
oilfields in the central Sirte basin.
U.N.-backed talks to form a unity government and a lasting
ceasefire in Libya are continuing in Morocco. But both sides
face internal splits over the negotiations and fighting between
the two governments continues.
(Reporting by , Shadia Nasralla, Feras Bosalum and Patrick
Markey; editing by Andrew Roche and Gareth Jones)