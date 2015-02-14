TRIPOLI Feb 14 A blast at a pipeline has halted oil flows from Libya's El Sarir oilfield to the Hariga port, a spokesman for the state-run NOC oil company said on Saturday.

A tanker was loading at the port and repairs to the pipeline could take up to three days, the official said. He said it was unclear whether the blast was an accident or a bomb attack. (Reporting Ulf Laessing; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Toby Chopra)