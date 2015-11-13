UNITED NATIONS Nov 12 The outgoing United
Nations envoy to Libya, Bernardino Leon of Spain, on Thursday
said he would seek a "full clarification" of a newspaper report
that the United Arab Emirates was shipping arms to Libyan
factions in violation of a U.N. arms embargo.
One email quoted by the New York Times appears to be from a
senior UAE diplomat, who admitted his own country "violated the
U.N. Security Council Resolution on Libya and continues to do
so."
The report about the emails will likely prove to be a new
embarrassment for Leon, who recently defended himself against
allegations that his decision to accept a high-paying post
heading a UAE diplomatic academy represented a conflict of
interest. Leon's new role is expected to involve training envoys
of one of the Arab countries most involved in the Libyan crisis.
"In light of this (New York Times) report, I have decided to
request a full clarification of the issue, including from the
United Arab Emirate (UAE) authorities, as I take time to reflect
on the next steps in my professional career," Leon said in a
statement.
Leon will soon be replaced by veteran German diplomat Martin
Kobler. Emails documenting Leon's negotiations with the UAE
about his new post, which were taking place while he was
attempting to mediate in the Libyan crisis, were first published
by the Guardian newspaper.
Libya has descended into factional fighting, leaving the
country almost lawless nearly four years after the fall of
Muammar Gaddafi. Two competing governments backed by militia
brigades are scrambling for control of the oil-producing country
and the chaos has created havens for Islamist militants.
The UAE, along with Egypt, backs the internationally
recognized government led by Abdullah al-Thinni that is
operating in the east.
The U.N. Security Council imposed an arms embargo on Libya
in 2011 when Gaddafi's security forces cracked down on
pro-democracy protesters.
Leon made clear that he was not confirming alleged UAE
violations of the arms embargo.
"Given the inaccurate or false information we have seen in
previous months regarding the process in Libya and the U.N. and
my role, I believe it is imperative to be extremely cautious
about the most recent reports," he said.
He added: "I consider nothing is more important than full
compliance with United Nations resolutions."
The Times said that Emirati government officials declined to
comment on the leaked emails. Reuters was unable to
independently verify the authenticity of the emails.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Ken Wills)