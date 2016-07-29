(Adds statement denying extortion)
By Ayman Al-Warfalli
BENGHAZI, Libya, July 29 Libya's U.N.-backed
government has signed a deal with an armed brigade controlling
the major Ras Lanuf and Es Sider oil ports to end a blockade and
restart exports from the terminals shut down since December
2014.
Reopening the ports would be a huge step for the North
African state, which since the 2011 fall of Muammar Gaddafi has
slipped into chaos that has cut its oil output to less than a
quarter of pre-2011 levels of 1.6 million barrels per day.
No specific date was set for restarting exports, but swift
resumption would be hampered by technical damage from militant
attacks and by opposition from the state-run National Oil
Corporation, which objected to paying cash to reopen the ports.
Libyan Presidential Council deputy Mousa Alkouni signed the
agreement late on Thursday with Ibrahim al-Jathran, commander of
the Petroleum Facilities Guards, one of Libya's many armed
brigades that has controlled the terminals.
"I think the resumption depends now on technical part ...
and I think also it will happen from within a week to two weeks,
but not more," Alkouni told Reuters by telephone.
He said the agreement included paying an unspecified amount
in salaries to Jathran's forces. He said they had not been paid
wages for 26 months. Their role is protecting the oil ports,
though critics have said they used it to extort money from
Tripoli.
In a statement issued later on Friday, Alkouni said there
was "absolutely no truth to rumours that the resumption of oil
exports was the result of extortion or deals".
Rival governments and a complex network of armed groups who
once fought against Gaddafi and have quasi official status are
vying for power and control of the country's oil wealth, closing
down pipelines and battling over export terminals.
Ali Hassi, a spokesman for Jathran's PFG brigade, said no
date had been decided for reopening the ports because that would
depend on the National Oil Corporation. But he confirmed an
agreement had been signed between the council and Jathran.
Jathran's brigades led blockades of the ports starting in
2013, saying he was trying to prevent corruption in oil sales,
though others disputed his motives. He has also called for more
autonomy for his eastern region.
Opening Ras Lanuf and Es Sider would add a potential 600,000
barrels per day of capacity to Libya's crude exports, though
experts estimate damage from fighting and the long stoppage must
be repaired before shipments are at full capacity again.
The NOC has said damage from recent attacks by Islamic
State, which expanded in the country's chaos, meant the ports
would struggle to get beyond 100,000 bpd in the near term.
Beyond technical problems, NOC chairman Mustafa Sanalla has
also objected to any deal with Jathran, saying it was a mistake
to reward the brigade commander by paying to end his blockade of
the oil ports.
Sanalla said a deal including payments would encourage other
groups to disrupt oil operations in the hope of a similar
payout. The NOC has also threatened to withdraw its recognition
of the Presidential Council.
Eurasia Group analyst Riccardo Fabiani said the agreement
was likely to stick, unlike previous attempts to reopen the
ports, because both sides had an interest in making it work.
Facing resistance from hardliners and protests over living
conditions, the presidential council needs oil revenues to
improve services and economic stability as a way of bolstering
its legitimacy. Jathran is also increasingly politically
isolated and has decided to side with the council.
"Despite recent attempts by the Tripoli-based NOC to
undermine the agreement, the unity government decided to
prioritize the reopening of the ports," Fabiani said. "This deal
will give the Tripoli authorities much-needed revenues and is a
relatively easy political victory."
(Additional reporting by Ahmed Elumami in Tripoli; writing by
Patrick Markey; Editing by David Evans, Toni Reinhold)