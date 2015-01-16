* Confidential paper will be basis for ministerial talks
* Says oil embargo should be viewed with great caution
* Freezing cenbank assets would be "drastic" move
By Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS, Jan 16 An oil embargo is one tactic
the European Union could use to press for a solution to the
crisis in Libya, according to a discussion paper drawn up by the
EU's diplomatic service.
The embargo was one of a range of options in the
confidential paper, seen by Reuters, which will serve as a basis
for talks among EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday.
Another "drastic measure", which should only be considered
as a last resort if Libya descended into full-scale civil war,
could be the freezing of the Libyan central bank's overseas
assets, the paper said.
The possibility of an oil embargo as a means of applying
pressure for a resolution of the Libyan crisis has been
discussed by the EU's 28 member states, the paper said.
However, it made clear that pushing for the United Nations
to adopt an oil embargo would be risky.
"This ... would put pressure on parties to cease hostilities
and participate in the dialogue process. However, this option
should be considered with the greatest caution as it would take
a heavy toll on the Libyan economy and society, and may trigger
unforeseen reactions," the options paper said.
"Should the option of an oil embargo be considered, a
starting point would be to request the U.N. to look into this
possibility," it said.
One EU diplomat said that, in preliminary discussions, it
had become clear that an oil embargo was "basically a no-go"
because it would hurt Libya's population as a whole.
IMPACT
The paper said that an oil embargo on Libya would have
limited economic impact on European importers of Libyan oil
because sharp swings in Libyan oil production had already forced
buyers to look for alternatives.
The paper estimated Libyan oil production at 200,000 barrels
a day now, down from 900,000 barrels a day in November.
However, the paper said an oil embargo would have drawbacks
and pointed out that the United Nations already bans illegal
exports of oil from Libya.
The EU is seeking ways to support U.N. special envoy
Bernardino Leon's efforts to broker a solution to Libya's
political crisis. Libyan factions agreed to continue U.N.-backed
negotiations in Geneva next week, the U.N. said.
Nearly four years after a NATO-backed revolt ousted Muammar
Gaddafi, Libya is in turmoil with two rival governments and two
parliaments backed by allied armed factions.
The EU paper said the "worst-case scenarios of civil war and
the disintegration of Libya itself" seemed to be real
possibilities and must be avoided.
One option the EU could consider, the paper said, was to
work with key partners to draw up a shortlist of Libyans who
could face sanctions for undermining peace efforts.
The paper also detailed a range of economic measures the EU
could consider taking to stop Libya's resources being exploited
for military or political purposes, such as supervising the
financial assets of the Libyan central bank, or in the worst
case scenario freezing the bank's overseas assets.
The paper raised the possibility of NATO again taking on the
task it carried out in 2011 of enforcing a U.N. arms embargo on
Libya.
(Additional reporting by Adrian Croft, Jan Strupczewski and
Barbara Lewis; editing by Andrew Roche)