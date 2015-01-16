BRUSSELS Jan 16 An oil embargo is one of the most drastic options the European Union could consider as a way of pressing for a solution to the crisis in Libya, according to a discussion paper drawn up by the EU's diplomatic service.

The embargo was one of a range of options in the confidential paper, seen by Reuters, which will serve as a basis for talks among EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday.

Another "drastic measure", which should only be considered as a last resort if Libya descended into full-scale civil war, could be the freezing of the Libyan central bank's overseas assets, the paper said. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Andrew Roche)