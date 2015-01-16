BRUSSELS Jan 16 An oil embargo is one of the
most drastic options the European Union could consider as a way
of pressing for a solution to the crisis in Libya, according to
a discussion paper drawn up by the EU's diplomatic service.
The embargo was one of a range of options in the
confidential paper, seen by Reuters, which will serve as a basis
for talks among EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday.
Another "drastic measure", which should only be considered
as a last resort if Libya descended into full-scale civil war,
could be the freezing of the Libyan central bank's overseas
assets, the paper said.
