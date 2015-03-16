* Italy wants police presence in Libya if peace returns
* Spain warns bloc to prepare for talks to fail
By Robin Emmott and Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS, March 16 Spain said on Monday the
European Union should consider an oil embargo and freezing of
Libyan central bank assets if U.N.-brokered talks to resolve the
country's political crisis failed.
EU foreign ministers agreed to draw up proposals for an EU
mission to Libya if the talks produced a deal between two rival
governments and armed factions battling for power and oil wealth
four years after NATO helped oust Muammar Gaddafi.
Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo told
reporters formation of a united government was the "last hope
for a peaceful solution". Should the talks fail, the EU should
take measures to force the parties back to the table.
"I think we should consider measures to freeze the assets of
the central bank ... and possibly impose an oil embargo, to
convince all parties that only with political stability, there
can be economic growth," Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo said.
Ministers backed a call by EU foreign policy chief Federica
Mogherini to examine sending a mission to Libya, without giving
any details at this stage. Italy's foreign minister said sending
European police officers "would be of huge importance".
Mogherini has floated the idea of the 28-nation EU sending a
team to Libya to monitor a ceasefire or to protect airports and
other infrastructure if the talks succeed. She has also
suggested EU ships could help police an arms embargo.
Italy, Mogherini's home country, wants the EU to act to stop
the thousands of migrants who set off from Libya to cross the
Mediterranean in rickety boats to reach its shores.
"We expect that Europe supports the negotiations in Libya
and is ready, once the Libyan negotiations have reached some
results, to monitor and to provide economic support," Italy's
Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni told reporters.
EU diplomats said Mogherini's plans would necessarily entail
sending some European soldiers to Libya, where Islamic State
militants have established a presence. A senior EU official said
the bloc could consider sending soldiers to protect the
government and civilians to help with counter-terrorism.
The EU has sent military or civilian teams to help a number
of countries recover from conflicts. The bloc sent border
security experts to Libya in 2013 but they were forced to move
to Tunisia a year later.
A new EU mission would require a request from Libya and a
mandate from the U.N. Security Council, where support from
veto-wielding Russia and China is not guaranteed, diplomats
said.
(Additional reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Ralph
Boulton)