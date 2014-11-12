(Adds explosions, details and background)
BENGHAZI, Libya Nov 12 Car bombs exploded in
eastern Libyan towns under the control of the
internationally-recognized government on Wednesday, wounding at
least 20 people, officials said.
Libya is in growing chaos as armed factions compete for
power. One has taken over the capital Tripoli, setting up its
own government and parliament and forcing the elected parliament
and administration of Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni to move
east.
One car bomb went off in a busy street in the eastern city
of Tobruk near the Egyptian border, where the elected parliament
is based in a hotel.
"Twenty people have been wounded," said Saleh Hashem, a
lawmaker. "Nobody was killed."
Another blast was near the military airport of Labraq, used
by al-Thinni, now based in nearby Bayda east of Benghazi.
A security source said up to four soldiers had been killed
in the Labraq blast, but there was no confirmation.
Another security source said two people had been killed in
the Tobruk bombing, but other officials said there were only
wounded.
A third car bomb exploded in the main eastern city of
Benghazi, where the Libyan army and a renegade former general
are fighting Islamists, but there were no immediate reports of
casualties.
Between Tobruk and Bayda lies Derna, a hotspot for radical
Islamists, where dozens of youths two weeks ago pledged
allegiance to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, leader of Islamic State
militants fighting in Syria and Iraq.
Unidentified aircraft carried out strikes on Derna on
Wednesday, local residents said. There were no details of
targets or casualties.
International attempts to mediate in the conflict have
failed to produce a holding ceasefire or bring the major armed
groups to the table.
Rivalries among factions who helped topple Muammar Gaddafi
in 2011 have hit oil supplies, with gunmen last week attacking
the huge El Sharara oilfield and forcing its shutdown after
guards fled the site, which can produce 340,000 barrels a day.
The U.N. and major powers recognise the House of
Representatives and Thinni's government. But Libya's Supreme
Court, still based in Tripoli, last week declared last week the
House of Representatives unconstitutional.
A U.N. special envoy held talks on Tuesday for the first
time with the head of the self-declared parliament in Tripoli as
part of efforts to find a negotiated solution to the North
African country's deepening conflict.
(Writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by Andrew Roche)