(Adds explosions, details and background)
By Ayman al-Warfalli
BENGHAZI, Libya Nov 12 Car bombs exploded in
eastern Libyan towns under the control of the internationally
recognized government on Wednesday, killing at least four people
and wounding 20 others, officials said.
Four more people were killed when an air strike - a possible
response to the car bombs - hit targets in Derna, an eastern
town home to a large radical Islamist community, medics said.
Libya is in growing chaos as armed factions compete for
power. One has taken over the capital Tripoli, setting up its
own government and parliament and forcing the elected parliament
and administration of Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni to move
east.
One car bomb went off in a busy street in the eastern city
of Tobruk near the Egyptian border, where the elected parliament
is based in a hotel. "Twenty people have been wounded," said
Saleh Hashem, a lawmaker. "Nobody was killed."
Another blast struck near the military airport of Labraq,
used by Thinni, now based in nearby Bayda east of Benghazi. A
security source said four soldiers were killed there.
A third car bomb exploded in the main eastern city of
Benghazi, where the Libyan army and former general Khalifa
Haftar are fighting Islamists. There were no immediate reports
of casualties.
AIR STRIKE ON MILITANT TOWN
Between Tobruk and Bayda lies Derna, a hotspot for radical
Islamists, where dozens of youths two weeks ago pledged
allegiance to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, leader of Islamic State
militants fighting in Syria and Iraq.
Unidentified aircraft carried out strikes on Derna on
Wednesday, local residents said. Four people were killed and at
least six wounded, medics said.
There were no details of targets. Libya has a small airforce
which was damaged during the 2011 uprising against Muammar
Gaddafi. Haftar's forces, which back the army in Benghazi, have
planes from the Gaddafi-era air force, though his foes say he
also gets air support from Egypt, which is worried about the
spread of Islamist militants.
Haftar denies having Egyptian military support.
International attempts to mediate in the conflict have
failed to bring the major armed groups to the table.
Rivalries among factions who helped topple Gaddafi in 2011
have hit oil supplies, with gunmen last week attacking the huge
El Sharara oilfield and forcing its shutdown after guards fled
the site, which can produce 340,000 barrels a day.
(Writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by Andrew Roche)