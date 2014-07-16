* Large eastern ports restart not seen before August
* East handles over half of Libyan oil export capacity
* More fighting may put ports deal in doubt
By Ulf Laessing and Julia Payne
TRIPOLI/LONDON, July 16 Libya will not be able
to export oil through its two largest eastern ports before
August, due to safety checks after a near year-long closure, a
senior oil official said on Wednesday.
The latest twist in a spiral of violence also casts a shadow
over the vital deal two weeks ago to end the eastern blockade by
federalist protesters of the last two facilities they held.
Until April, the rebels were holding four out of five
eastern ports, cutting off over half of Libya's export capacity.
But an oil export return is proving slow and a full ramp up
is already facing new obstacles with a fresh protest by oil
guards at the port of Brega.
At least 15 people have been killed in the capital and the
eastern city of Benghazi since Sunday. Fighting between rival
militias has transformed Tripoli's airport into a battlefield,
cutting the Libyan capital off from the outside world.
A senior Libyan oil official said technical teams at the two
main eastern oil ports - Ras Lanuf and Es Sider - were still
carrying out assessments.
"They have to check the pumps, lines, fields...carry out
preventative maintenance," Ibrahim al-Awami, general manager of
inspections and measurement at the Libyan oil ministry, said.
"It probably won't start until August."
The two ports together can export 500,000 barrels per day,
accounting for over a third of Libya's export capacity of 1.25
million barrels per day.
With the return of some eastern output and the restart of a
major western oilfield, the OPEC member's production has
recovered to nearly 600,000 bpd, compared with its pre-oil
crisis level of 1.4 million bpd, its acting oil minister said on
Tuesday.
WARY OIL TRADERS
Oil traders had remained cautious about any quick return of
full Libyan exports.
"There were expectations of further problems and protests
emerging, but the Libyans announcing the two main eastern ports
will not reopen until next month cuts the return of Libyan
supplies compared to market expectations," Richard Mallinson at
Energy Aspects in London said.
"The current deal may hold, at least until a new government
forms and the federalist rebels see if their demands can be met,
but the increased level of violence in the country is a worry."
Brent crude oil prices have fallen from more than
$115 a barrel in late June to a 3-month low of $104.39 a barrel
on Tuesday, partly on the expectation of more Libyan exports,
but recovered to above $106 a barrel on Wednesday.
Trading and shipping sources said no tankers have yet been
booked to sail to Ras Lanuf or Es Sider for loading, despite the
government announcing that the force majeure on the ports had
been lifted last week.
Two Aframax tankers have loaded at the small western port of
Mellitah in the last two weeks, trading and shipping sources
said, while a third - the Olib - has docked at the easternmost
port of Hariga, according to Reuters AIS Live tanker tracking.
The eastern port of Zueitina, which along with Hariga
reopened through an earlier deal with the rebels in April, is
not exporting as oilfields have yet to restart and storage tanks
are empty.
High official selling prices, which are set by the National
Oil Corp. (NOC), have also dissuaded international buyers,
trading sources said, with many saying they have been priced at
least $1 a barrel above other comparable quality crudes.
"They will have to offer discounts to sell it," one trader
said.
The quality of the oil is also a concern for traders, as
much of the readily available crude has been sitting in storage
tanks for nearly a year.
Estimates for where Libya's oil exports may be in the next
two months vary wildly.
If the port deal holds, average shipments could vary between
less than 500,000 barrels per day to as much as 1 million bpd
depending on technical difficulties, according to industry
estimates and Reuters calculations.
(Writing by David Sheppard, editing by William Hardy)