(Updates with two fires extinguished, new toll from this week's
fighting)
BENGHAZI, Libya Jan 7 Firefighters have
extinguished two fires at oil storage tanks at Libya's Ras Lanuf
terminal, but blazes continue at five tanks in the nearby port
of Es Sider after attacks this week by Islamic State militants,
a Petroleum Facilities Guards (PFG) spokesman said on Thursday.
Two tanks were hit by shelling this week and the fires
spread later.
Spokesman Ali al-Hassi said the PFG remained in control of
the area and that there were no clashes on Thursday. The
fighting, which began on Monday with a car bombing against a
guards' outpost, has left 11 guards dead and more than 40
wounded, he said.
Separately, nearly 50 people were killed on Thursday when a
truck bomb exploded at a police training centre in the town of
Zliten, east of Tripoli, local officials and hospital sources
said.
Both Es Sider and Ras Lanuf have been closed since December
2014. They lie between the city of Sirte, which is controlled by
Islamic State, and the eastern city of Benghazi.
An oil official based in eastern Libya estimated that the
tanks hold up to 460,000 barrels each.
Libya is split between political factions and armed groups
competing for power and for the country's oil wealth, nearly
five years after the revolt that toppled Libyan leader Muammar
Gaddafi.
The OPEC member state's oil output has plunged to less than
one quarter of a 2011 high of 1.6 million barrels per day.
