By Ulf Laessing and Jonathan Saul
| TOBRUK/LONDON, Sept 23
TOBRUK/LONDON, Sept 23 Food prices have risen in
Libya as payments problems, fighting and a breakdown in
authority disrupt the usual import routes as the country spins
out of control three years after the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi.
Rice, vegetables such as tomatoes and juice have become more
expensive by up to 10 percent in cities such as Benghazi, a
major port, where violence has made it harder for suppliers to
get their goods through, forcing importers to look for new ways
to bring food in.
The North African country, which is mainly desert, exports
oil but depends on imports of everything from wheat to milk to
feed its six million people.
There are no food shortages yet but Libyan importers have
had to work around the strained state system by using land
borders, bringing smaller volumes in through smaller ports or by
drawing down existing stocks.
European wheat traders say the violence, a spike in
insurance premiums and questions about the jurisdiction of
western ports now outside of government control have made
shipping companies more reluctant to deal with Libya.
"It is becoming harder to conclude deals. It's
understandable that for many (food commodities) suppliers it is
not worth the hassle at the moment," said a European trade
source involved in Libyan business who declined to be named.
The breakdown is a disappointment to Western powers who had
hoped to create a stable democracy in Libya when they backed the
2011 uprising against Gaddafi.
Imports of wheat and other subsidized basic foods are
financed by government funds given to state and private
importers to make sure prices are low. But work at some
government offices and banks has come to a halt as employees
stay away, fearing for their security after a string of attacks.
"The Price Stability Fund employees have not been reporting
to work so they are not processing payments to local and foreign
suppliers," said Husni Bey, chairman of the HB group, one of
Libya's biggest conglomerates and import firms.
"These suppliers are owed an estimated 500 million (Libyan
dinars) - some (are) one year overdue."
The state fund helps keep the price of some goods low.
Bread, the staple of Libya's diet, costs only 2 cents a loaf,
meaning that without government funding, wheat would be an
unprofitable import for investors.
The system leads to Libyans buying bags full of bread, much
of which is thrown away but the government is too weak to raise
bread prices despite the rising cost of maintaining the subsidy.
Bey said if the PSF fund remained hampered by the violence
then millers would try to seek funding for wheat imports through
local commercial banks, which are also facing problems.
WHEAT AND SUGAR
With ministries not functioning properly, there is little
recent import data. An official at the commercial port in
Benghazi, the main gate for wheat and other imports headed for
the east, said volumes have fallen by more than 60 percent since
May when fighting between pro-government forces and Islamists
escalated.
"We used to have 10 ships docking at the quay and 17
waiting. Now we have two to three ships," said Mustafa al-Abar,
the port manager.
Work at Benghazi port could come to a total halt if forces
of defected general Khalifa Haftar carry out their threat to
bomb any ship approaching to stop alleged arms supplies for
Islamists.
At least four vessels carrying goods including grain are
currently anchored off Benghazi, ship tracking data showed. One
ship was anchored for nearly three weeks with a cargo of wheat.
There are also signs of a slowdown in deliveries of white
sugar, consumption of which is estimated at between 230,000 to
250,000 tonnes in Libya in recent years.
"Ship owners are wary of bringing their vessels into Libyan
ports now and there do not appear to be many large, direct
shipments of late especially for white sugar," a second European
trade source said.
ALTERNATIVE ROUTES
Trade sources said some Libyan buyers were bringing cargoes
of goods, including wheat and sugar, by land across neighbouring
borders from Tunisia and Egypt.
"It's not ideal and the costs are large," the second
European trade source said. "If the truck gets hijacked, at
least it's not the same as losing a whole ship with goods inside
Libya."
Others are sending smaller shipments through smaller ports.
Libya is effectively split into three entities with the
powerless government and elected parliament holed up in Tobruk,
some 1,200 km from Tripoli where an armed opposition group has
set up a rival assembly and cabinet. Nobody is really in charge
of Benghazi where army and Islamists vie for control.
Some suppliers prefer to change location and send smaller
quantities to minimize the risk and discharge the load more
quickly, shipping sources say. A Ukrainian exporter planned to
send 3,000 tonnes of animal feed to Bayda, a small port town
east of Benghazi still under government control, according to a
freight order seen by Reuters.
"You can no longer ship grain to Libya in the normal way
because insurance companies are assessing some ports in Libya as
war zones and even war risk insurance no longer gives you
cover," said another European trading source.
A spokesman for the world's biggest container ship group
Maersk Line said it had a weekly feeder service to Libya via a
third party representative. "It is still running as scheduled.
However, volumes are impacted by the conditions," he said.
BANKING PROBLEMS
HB Group's Bey said ships were still delivering goods for
private importers which tend to have foreign bank accounts
though the distribution of products had become more expensive.
Libya had planned to import 1.8 million tonnes of wheat this
year but analysts question whether this is possible as a
breakdown in security is undermining the banking system.
The central bank, which holds the oil revenues, has become
reluctant to supply banks with cash to avoid robberies. Gunmen
stormed a bank in Benghazi last week, stealing some 560,000
Libyan dinars, bank sources said.
That has led to dollar shortages though the central bank
still had $109 billion in foreign reserves at the end of June.
The rise in insurance premiums has also made it difficult to
ship the funds from oil, which are booked in foreign accounts,
to Libya, the central bank has said.
With two rival governments and parliaments both pressuring
the central bank to approve budget payments, shippers also
wonder who now represents the state which had been the main
importer.
(Additional reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli and Michael Hogan
in Hamburg; Editing by Veronica Brown and Anna Willard)