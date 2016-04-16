(Adds description for unity gov't PM Seraj)
By Aidan Lewis
TRIPOLI, April 16 The French and German foreign
ministers visited Tripoli on Saturday to show their support for
Libya's U.N.-backed unity government, saying they were ready to
offer training for the country's security forces and border
guards if it is requested.
The West is counting on the unity government to tackle
Islamic State militants in Libya and prevent new flows of
migrants heading north across the Mediterranean, though the new
government's leaders are still trying to establish themselves in
Tripoli.
After talks at the naval base where the government's
Presidential Council has been working since its arrival late
last month, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said
European training for Libyan forces was likely to begin outside
the country in the initial stages.
"I think it is realistic enough to say we have to start
training measures from my point of view outside of Libya,"
Steinmeier told reporters. He said training could be in Libya
later, if the security situation stabilised.
Steinmeier said EU states would only act once they received
a Libyan request, and that the issue would be addressed at a
dinner for EU foreign and defence ministers to discuss Libya on
Monday.
"Nothing will be done unless the government wants it and
examines it in a very concrete manner," said French Foreign
Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault.
Libya slipped into political turmoil after a NATO backed air
campaign helped rebels topple autocrat Muammar Gaddafi five
years ago. Paris played a leading part in the campaign, but has
regretted the lack of support given to the authorities
afterwards.
Previous foreign efforts to train Libyan security forces
were hampered by militia infighting and political squabbling
among factions.
Since 2014 the country has had two competing sets of
parliaments and governments in Tripoli and the east, both backed
by loose alliances of armed brigades.
"We will not repeat the mistakes of 2011, we need to be
clear on that," Ayrault said.
Ayrault said it was also "very important" for Libya's
eastern, internationally recognised parliament to hold a vote on
the new government. That vote has been repeatedly delayed, but
the parliament is expected to convene on Monday.
He said France was urging Libya's neighbours - including
Egypt, which is close to military forces allied with Libya's
eastern government - to get behind the U.N.-backed
administration. "There is no other possible path," Ayrault said.
Unity government head Fayez Seraj told reporters that the
three priorities for his administration were reconciliation,
security and trying to revive the country's economy, which has
been hit by tumbling oil revenues.
"We are seeking international support in Libya in fighting
terrorism but we don't expect an international intervention in
the field," Seraj said.
"We're expecting cooperation in tackling illegal migration
so that we can see Libyan beaches as they were before and not as
a source of boats of death."
The Presidential Council arrived in Libya by ship after its
opponents shut down Tripoli's air space to prevent it from
flying in. It has been working for months to secure the backing
or acquiescence of powerful militias operating in the capital.
Seraj told Reuters that the unity government would start
moving into ministries in Tripoli "in the next couple of days",
and that it would not wait for the eastern parliament to vote
before doing so.
(Additional reporting by John Irish in Geneva; Editing by Mark
Potter)