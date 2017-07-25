FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Libya's PM, eastern commander set to commit to ceasefire, election - draft
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Banks dealing EU sovereign debt may be dragged out of London
The road to Brexit
Banks dealing EU sovereign debt may be dragged out of London
Mosul rebuilds monuments, mosques - and society
Iraq
Mosul rebuilds monuments, mosques - and society
Aleppo's limping recovery shows limits of battered Syrian state
Syria
Aleppo's limping recovery shows limits of battered Syrian state
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 25, 2017 / 12:32 PM / a day ago

Libya's PM, eastern commander set to commit to ceasefire, election - draft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CELLE-SAINT-CLOUD, France, July 25 (Reuters) - Libya's Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj and the divided country's eastern commander Khalifa Haftar are set to agree to a conditional ceasefire and to work towards elections, according to a draft statement emailed by French President Emmanuel Macron's office.

The two men, who are due to meet Macron in the afternoon, agreed to commit to use force only for counter-terrorism, according to the statement, which the Elysee later said had been sent prematurely and was only a working document.

They are set to commit to working for elections as soon as possible from July 25 under U.N. supervision. (Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Additional reporting by Patrick Markey; Writing by Ingrid Melander)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.