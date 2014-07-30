(Adds details)
PARIS, July 30 France temporarily closed its
embassy in Libya on Wednesday and is evacuating its nationals
there due to the worsening security situation, the French
Foreign Ministry said.
"We have taken all necessary measures to allow those French
nationals who so wish to leave the country temporarily," the
ministry said in a statement, not detailing the number of
nationals involved.
The French embassy in Tripoli has temporarily closed, it
said, adding that diplomatic activities would continue to be
conducted from Paris for now.
France had on Sunday already called on all French nationals
to leave Libya, which in the last two weeks has descended into
its deadliest violence since the 2011 war that ousted Muammar
Gaddafi.
(Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Editing by Mark John and James
Regan)