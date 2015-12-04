PARIS Dec 4 French military aircraft have
carried out reconnaissance and intelligence flights over areas
controlled by Islamic State in Libya and plan to carry out
further missions over the north African state, a presidential
press document showed on Friday.
According to a press dossier provided ahead of President
Francois Hollande's visit to the Charles de Gaulle aircraft
carrier off the coast of Syria, two missions were carried out on
Nov. 20 and 21 around the towns of Sirte and Tobruk.
The missions would be the first time Paris has publicly
acknowledged carrying out operations over Islamic State zones in
Libya. Sirte is controlled by Islamic State.
"Other intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance flights
are also planned," the document showed.
Neither the defence ministry nor president's office were
immediately available for comment.
(Reporting By John Irish and Marine Pennetier; Editing by
Andrew Callus)